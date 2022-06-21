Kyiv says sophisticated German artillery now deployed in Ukraine
Ukraine said Tuesday it had “finally” deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for.
“Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, thanking his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Germany said last month it would send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, ramping up deliveries of heavy weapons to help Kyiv battle Russia’s invasion.
The German army has about 100 howitzer 2000s in its stocks, but only 40 are combat ready.
The United States, France and other Ukraine allies have vowed further supplies of heavy weapons for Kyiv, and deliveries from Washington are due in Ukraine this month.
The West has sent weapons into Ukraine to help it fight the Kremlin forces, but Kyiv complains it has only received a fraction of what it needs and is clamoring for heavier weaponry.
Read more:
State Department confirms US citizen killed while fighting in Ukraine
Russia’s Putin still looking to capture all of Ukraine, senior Pentagon official says
New round of US sanctions on Russia targets Putin allies, govt officials
-
Russia claims defense against ‘mad’ attempt by Ukraine to retake Snake IslandRussia said Tuesday it had repelled a “mad” attempt by Kyiv’s forces to retake the Black Sea’s Snake Island captured by Moscow at the start of ... World News
-
Putin says ‘proud’ of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, deems them ‘real heroes’Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was “proud” of the action of his soldiers in Ukraine, where Moscow says it is conducting a ... World News
-
Russia captures Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: UkraineRussian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of ... World News
-
Ukraine claimed first successful use of Western anti-ship missiles against Russia: UKUkrainian forces last week claimed their first successful use of Western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to engage Russian forces, the British ... World News