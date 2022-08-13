Thunderstorms and strong winds expected around France wildfire area

French firefighters were keeping a wary eye on a huge blaze that appeared to be contained in the country’s southwest, with thunderstorms and strong wind gusts expected in the area overnight.

The 40-kilometre (25-mile) fire front in the Gironde and Landes departments around Bordeaux “did not significantly progress overnight. Firefighters are working on its periphery,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

But officials said it was premature to say that the blaze -- which has already reignited once -- was under control.

“We remain vigilant” because while we can’t see huge flames, the fire continues to consume vegetation and soil,” Arnaud Mendousse, lieutenant colonel of Gironde fire and rescue, told AFP.

Weather forecasters are expecting thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers an hour in the region in the evening.

The wind “could reignite the fire” that “is in a state of pause,” Menousse warned.

EU members including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania have pledged reinforcements totaling 361 firefighters to join the roughly 1,100 French ones on the ground, along with several water-bombing planes from the European Union fleet.

Most of the reinforcements had arrived on the ground, with the last 146 firefighters from Poland expected later on Saturday.

France has been buffeted this summer by a historic drought that has forced water use restrictions nationwide, as well as a series of heatwaves that experts say are being driven by climate change.

The blaze near Bordeaux erupted in July -- the driest month seen in France since 1961 -- destroying 14,000 hectares and forcing thousands of people to evacuate before it was contained.

But it continued to smolder in the tinder-dry pine forests and peat-rich soil.

Officials suspect arson may have played a role in the latest flare-up, which has burned 7,400 hectares (18,000 acres) since Tuesday.

Fires in France in 2022 have ravaged an area three times the annual average over the past 10 years, with blazes also active in the Alpine Jura, Isere and Ardeche regions this week.

European Copernicus satellite data showed more carbon dioxide greenhouse gas -- over one million tons -- had been released from 2022’s forest fires in France than in any summer since records began in 2003.

Read more:



Amid global heatwaves, UAE bracing for another wet spell after Fujairah floods

Czech firefighters put out huge forest fire after 20 days: Minister

‘Extreme vigilance’ at vast western France fire