US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing cold-like symptoms late on Monday evening, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.



After testing negative earlier on Monday as part of her regular testing cadence, a later PCR test taken after she developed symptoms came back positive, the spokeswoman said.



President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday on an antigen test, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.



Because President Biden is considered a close contact of the first lady according to CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others, Jean-Pierre said.



“We will also increase the President’s testing cadence and report those results,” she said.



Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, Alexander said.



The first lady is currently in South Carolina where the Bidens have been on vacation. She will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, Alexander said.



