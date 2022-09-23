Explosion rocks Afghanistan’s capital: Interior ministry

A blast rocked Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Friday afternoon, according to the interior ministry.
It was not immediately clear who or what was behind the explosion which was confirmed by interior ministry spokesperson Bismulah Habib.
Several deadly blasts have taken place at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of which have been claimed by ISIS.
A Reuters witness heard the blast around the time of afternoon prayers in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area of the capital once home to the city’s ‘green zone,’ where many foreign embassies and NATO were based and is now controlled by the ruling Taliban.
