France to step up military presence in eastern Europe as war in Ukraine intensifies
France will step up its military presence in eastern Europe, with plans to deploy additional Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania and additional armored vehicles and tanks in Romania, as the war in Ukraine intensifies, the office of the defense minister said on Tuesday.
Paris also plans to deploy additional infantry troops to Estonia, it said in a statement as Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu presented the army’s draft budget to lawmakers.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for more air defense capabilities to stop Russia, and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border.
Joining the G7 leaders’ virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Read more:
Zelenskyy asks G7 for more air defenses, support for Belarus border mission
European weapons manufacturers scramble to meet soaring demand for war in Ukraine
Belarus says troops deployed alongside Russian forces is ‘purely defensive’
-
France’s Macron announces fund to buy arms for UkraineFrance has created a fund, initially worth €100 million ($98 million), for Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other material it needs in its war ... World News
-
Russia warns France about ‘unacceptable’ arms deliveries to UkraineRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a Tuesday meeting with France's ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy warned Paris against the ... World News
-
France’s Macron: Russia cannot be allowed to win the war in UkraineFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Russia could not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine, that Western powers would support Kyiv ... World News
-
European weapons manufacturers scramble to meet soaring demand for war in UkraineEuropean arms manufacturers have urged the European Union to help coordinate weapons procurement as they scramble to boost production to meet soaring ... World News