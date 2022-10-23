Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: Report

Xi Jinping secured a third term as China’s leader on Sunday, state media reported, after a week-long congress in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi was picked as the party’s general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote, meaning he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress in March.

Xi Jinping said “the world needs China” as he spoke to the press after securing a historic third term as leader.

“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China,” Xi said. “After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability.”

