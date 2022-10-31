Theme
File photo of Kyiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Series of blasts heard in Kyiv: Reuters witnesses

Reuters
A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city.

Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

