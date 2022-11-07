Ethiopia government and Tigray forces set up hotline following truce: AU mediator

Ethiopia’s government and Tigray forces have established a telephone hotline following a truce struck last week, the African Union’s chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday.



The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic

breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Just over a week after formal peace talks mediated by the African Union (AU) began in the South African capital Pretoria, delegates from both sides signed an agreement described by an AU official as a “permanent cessation of hostilities.”

Read more: