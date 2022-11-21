Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A passerby looks at a television screen showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic missile in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2022. (Reuters)
A passerby looks at a television screen showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic missile in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2022. (Reuters)

US calls for UN Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the US mainland.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was vital for the 15-member Security Council to respond with one voice and reiterated US charges that China and Russia were “emboldening” Pyongyang by blocking council action.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These two members' blatant obstructionism puts the Northeast Asian region, and entire world, at risk,” she told a Security Council meeting.

“We will offer another opportunity for the Council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions. The United States will be proposing a Presidential Statement to this end,” she said referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.

Read more: US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea’s missile test: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size