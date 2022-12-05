NATO policy risks ‘direct clash’ between nuclear powers: Russia’s Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that NATO was a “serious threat” to Russia, and the West’s positions risked a “direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.”
Lavrov also said he regretted that the US had rejected talks with Moscow over “strategic stability” -- a host of issues
related to nuclear weapons -- and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk toglobal security would only grow.
