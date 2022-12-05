Theme
This handout picture taken and released by Russian Foreign Ministry press service on November 15, 2022, shows Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking during his news conference at the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (Russian Foreign Ministry/ Handout/AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

NATO policy risks ‘direct clash’ between nuclear powers: Russia’s Lavrov

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that NATO was a “serious threat” to Russia, and the West’s positions risked a “direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.”

Lavrov also said he regretted that the US had rejected talks with Moscow over “strategic stability” -- a host of issues
related to nuclear weapons -- and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk toglobal security would only grow.

