Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria to speed up diplomacy: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin forming a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus.



Broadcaster Haberturk cited Erdogan as telling reporters after a trip to Turkmenistan that he offered to Putin initiating a series of meetings between Turkey, Russia, and Syria to revisit long-strained relations with Damascus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“First our intelligence agencies, then defense ministers, and then foreign ministers (of the three countries) could meet. After their meetings we as the leaders may come together. I offered it to Mr Putin and he has a positive view on it,” Erdogan was cited as saying.

Read more:

Turkey asked for Russian support in northern Syria: Erdogan

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkey summit: Sources



US warns Turkey against disrupting anti-ISIS mission in Syria