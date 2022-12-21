Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Afghan women chant and hold signs of protest during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were traveling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin)
Afghan women chant and hold signs of protest during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Reuters)

US, UN condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States is in touch with allies over the decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban-run higher for female students until further notice, the White House said.

“The United States condemns the Taliban’s indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education,” National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also “deeply alarmed” by the Taliban’s ban on women in universities, his spokesman said Tuesday, as he urged authorities in Afghanistan to “ensure equal access to education at all levels.”

“The secretary-general reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Read more:

US, Britain condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size