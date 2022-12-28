UN rights office records almost 18,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 17,831 civilian casualties in Ukraine between the end of February when Russia launched its full-scale invasion and December 26, including 6,884 killed and 10,947 injured.
“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the OHCHR said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The actual figures are likely considerably higher, as information from some locations where hostilities are especially intense has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting corroboration, it added.
About 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including gas pipelines, power substations and bridges, have been damaged since Russia invaded, according to Yevhen Yenin, Ukraine’s deputy interior minister.
In total, more than 35,000 facilities across the country have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, Yenin said on television late Tuesday.
Read more:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing for Davos summit, speaks with BlackRock CEO Fink
Russia’s mobilized troops entitled to free sperm freezing: State news agency TASS
Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide: Russia’s Lavrov
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing for Davos summit, speaks with BlackRock CEO FinkUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government is preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month and that he ... World News
-
Russia’s mobilized troops entitled to free sperm freezing: State news agency TASSRussian troops who have been part of a mobilization drive for military operations in Ukraine will have the right to get their sperm frozen for free in ... World News
-
Fighting rages in east Ukraine as Russia reaffirms demands for ending warRussian forces shelled and bombed towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after Russia’s foreign minister said Kyiv must ... World News
-
West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia: Russia’s LavrovThe United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia “on the battlefield” in order to destroy it, Russia’s Foreign ... World News
-
Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide: Russia’s LavrovMoscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide ... World News