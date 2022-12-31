Theme
People walk in front of a screen showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2022. Japan's newly announced missiles could reach North Korea and parts of China. (Reuters)

Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s: Media

Japan’s Ministry of Defense is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, Kyodo said.

Japan this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

