Armenia will not host Russia-led military drills this year: Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday his country will not host a Russian-led grouping of forces from ex-Soviet countries for military exercises this year, signaling growing frustration with Moscow.

“These exercises will not take place,” Pashinyan told reporters, adding that: “Armenia does not believe it is expedient to conduct CSTO exercises in the republic this year,” referring to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Advertisement

Developing

