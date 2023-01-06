Theme
Turkey and Armenia, symbol of country. Turkish vs Armenian national flag stock illustration
The flags of Turkey and Armenia. (File photo)

Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade: Report

Reuters, Istanbul
Published: Updated:
Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity.

Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying that the decision to allow the direct air cargo trade from January 1 was taken as a result of talks between the two countries’ special representatives during a process of normalizing relations.

The sources said the Turkish trade ministry had informed Turkish exporters’ associations of the decision. In July, Turkey’s foreign ministry said the air cargo trade would start at the earliest possible date.

Turkey and Armenia held the first round of talks in more than 10 years in January 2022 and have held further talks since then.

