Britain’s former PM Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, pledges to ‘stick by Ukraine’
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise trip on Sunday, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledging that Britain would “stick by Ukraine as long as it takes.”
Johnson, who left office in September in the wake of a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February and he sought to position London as Kyiv’s top ally in the West.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During his trip, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that became a byword for atrocities in the West when Russian forces drove towards Kyiv in the first phase of the invasion before being repelled.
“I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Johnson told the mayor of Bucha.
“You’re going to win and you’re going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long-term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct,” he said speaking through an interpreter.
Johnson has dismissed suggestions that his activity in Ukraine could be seen as undermining British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskyy frequently.
As he became embroiled in scandals in Britain, he gained widespread popularity in Ukraine where he became known
affectionately as “Borys Johnsoniuk.” Cafes named cakes after him in Kyiv and street art was produced using his image.
In Bucha, Johnson took selfies with residents and laid flowers in tribute to victims of the war. He visited a church to see an exhibition and signed the Ukrainian edition of his book about Winston Churchill for a priest.
In Borodyanka, he walked the streets by ruined residential blocks. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba, who accompanied him, said that 162 residents were killed during the month-long Russian occupation of the town last year. Kuleba said about 60 percent of residents have since returned.
In Kyiv, Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top officials including the foreign minister and the head
of the president’s office who lined up in a yard near the presidential administration in the heart of the city.
Last week Britain said it would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry.
Read more: Russian forces achieve more progress in Zaporizhzhia region, defense ministry claims
-
Russian forces achieve more progress in Zaporizhzhia region, defense ministry claimsRussia’s defense ministry said for the second straight day on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia ... World News
-
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine’s eastern regions: OfficialsRussia increased shelling of Ukraine’s eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and ... World News
-
Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to UkraineThe Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania made a joint call to Germany on Saturday to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks ... World News
-
Duma speaker and Putin ally says delivering weapons to Kyiv will lead to catastropheA close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia’s territories will lead to a ... World News
-
Poland PM slams Germany’s ‘unacceptable’ stance on leopard tanksPoland’s prime minister on Sunday lashed out at Germany’s decision not to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, branding the country’s stance “unacceptable ... World News
-
British foreign minister Cleverly says UK still wants Ukraine to get German-made tankBritain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in its fight against Russia but whose ... World News