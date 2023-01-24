Theme
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, on September 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Finland must examine joining NATO without Sweden, Finnish FM says

AFP, Helsinki
Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden, the Finnish foreign minister said Tuesday, after Turkey indicated it would not approve Sweden’s bid following a burning of the Quran outside its Stockholm embassy.

“We have to assess the situation, whether something has happened that in the longer term would prevent Sweden from going ahead,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said, adding that it was “too early to take a position on that now” and that a joint application remains the “first option.”

