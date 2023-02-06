Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukraine ready to help ‘friendly’ Turkish people after earthquake: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to “friendly” Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.

“Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

