Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP)

Up to 23 mln people could be affected by Turkey, Syria earthquake: WHO

AFP, Geneva
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

“Event overview maps show that potentially 23 million people are exposed, including around five million vulnerable populations,” WHO senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency’s executive committee.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey, Syria death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescue missions continue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size