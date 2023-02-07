Up to 23 mln people could be affected by Turkey, Syria earthquake: WHO
Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.
“Event overview maps show that potentially 23 million people are exposed, including around five million vulnerable populations,” WHO senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency’s executive committee.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Turkey, Syria death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescue missions continue
-
At least 20 escape Syria prison holding ISIS inmates after earthquakePrisoners mutinied in a northwestern Syria prison Monday following a deadly earthquake, with at least 20 escaping the jail holding mostly ISIS members ... Middle East
-
Buffalo earthquake: Strongest earthquake in decades alarms western New YorkA small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no ... World News
-
Former Newcastle footballer Atsu found alive under rubble after Turkey earthquakeGhana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president ... Middle East