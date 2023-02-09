Australia vows to hold Russia accountable for MH17 disaster

Australia on Thursday pledged to hold Russia accountable for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, after a team of international investigators halted its probe into the disaster.
The team said there were “strong indications” Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved supplying the missile system that eventually downed the flight -- but halted the investigation because there was no “conclusive evidence”.
The Boeing 777 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers on board, including 196 Dutch, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australian residents.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Thursday said Russia had repeatedly tried to thwart the investigation, making it “impossible” to collect proof.
“Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine and its lack of cooperation with the investigation have rendered ongoing investigative efforts and the collection of evidence impossible at this time,” they said in a joint statement.
They added that Australia would “hold Russia to account for its role in the downing of the civilian aircraft”.
Australia and the Netherlands have an ongoing case against Russia with the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency with limited enforcement powers.
A Dutch court in November last year convicted three men in absentia for their role in the MH17 catastrophe.
The trio -- Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko -- remain at large and are unlikely to ever serve their life sentences
Russia has denied any involvement and dismissed last year’s court verdict as “scandalous” and politically motivated.
Families of the victims said they were disappointed by the decision to halt the investigation.
“We had hoped for more -- but we didn’t count on it,” said Piet Ploeg, chairman of the MH17 foundation, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on MH17.
Read more:
MH17 inquiry: ‘Strong indications’ Russia’s Putin approved missile supply
International team to present update on MH17 air crash investigation
-
Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17 over UkraineDutch judges convicted two Russian men and a Ukrainian man in absentia of murder for their role in the shooting down of Flight MH17 over Ukraine in ... World News
-
International team to present update on MH17 air crash investigationAn international team is presenting an update Wednesday on its investigation into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern ... World News
-
MH17 inquiry: ‘Strong indications’ Russia’s Putin approved missile supplyAn international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy ... World News