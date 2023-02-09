US issues fresh sanctions targeting Iranian petrochemicals, petroleum

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of playing a critical role in the production, sale and shipment of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia, as Washington increases pressure on Tehran.



The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and their subsidiaries and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore over the production, sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum.



The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Iran increasingly turning to buyers in East Asia to sell its petrochemical and petroleum products, in violation of US sanctions,” Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.



“The United States remains focused on targeting Tehran’s sources of illicit revenue, and will continue to enforce its sanctions against those who wittingly facilitate this trade.”



Read more:

Iran’s Khamenei pardons some security-related prisoners linked to protests: State TV

Advertisement

Video: Iran unveils underground air base with jets armed with long-range missiles

Document shows Iranian prosecutors covered up rape by IRGC officers: Report