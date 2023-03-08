Theme
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses to Ukrainian President
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner controls all of eastern part of Bakhmut

Reuters
Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries has taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday.

“Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said in a voice recording on the Telegram messaging platform of his press service.

“Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner.”

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Prigozhin has issued some premature success claims before.

