This file photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar (Energodar), Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant without power after Russia strike: Operator

AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country’s nuclear energy operator said on Thursday.

“The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks,” Energoatom said in a statement.

