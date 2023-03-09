Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant without power after Russia strike: Operator
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country’s nuclear energy operator said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks,” Energoatom said in a statement.
Read more:
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in wave of strikes on Ukraine
Two Ukrainian pilots in Arizona to fly military simulators, US officials say
Death toll in strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia rises to 11: Officials