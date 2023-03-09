Video captures moment plane crashes near homes in US state of New York, 1 killed

A Ring camera captured the moment when a small plane crashed near homes in Long Island, New York and sent smoke billowing into the sky on Sunday.

According to police officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident while the other two were rushed to Stony Brook Hospital via a Suffolk County Police Department helicopter.

In the footage, the plane can be seen going up in flames behind a row of trees after the crash on Sunday afternoon in Lindenhurtst, New York.

The roaring of the craft’s engine can be heard in the video, which is followed by a loud bang.

The pilot reportedly said there was smoke in the cockpit and issued a mayday signal.

In the Ring camera video, people can be seen loading bags and boxes in a vehicle when a plane flies overhead, a big bang is heard and black smoke is seen in the distance.

“Basically, you heard like, tah-tah-tah, and then all of a sudden you heard a bang and a little bit like a squeak,” local resident Ken Defreitas, whose doorbell cam captured the explosion in a wooded area near his home, told the New York Post.

“At first it didn’t really take,” Defreitas, a volunteer with the West Babylon Fire Department, told The Post. “You know these cars that backfire? That’s what it sounded like.”

He continued, “I started listening to my pager and that’s when they said that they had a plane go down… I went outside and you see all the black smoke.”

Deputy coordinator of Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Jamie Atkinson said that the victims endured third-degree burns, according to Newsday.

NBC-TV News identified the aircraft involved in the incident as a Piper PA 28.

Fortunately, no harm was inflicted on anyone on the ground during the occurrence.

