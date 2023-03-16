Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada: EMSC

Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Alberta, Canada on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 kms (1.24 miles, the EMSC said.
Advertisement
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Also Read
-
Turkey’s earthquake toll tops 48,000 as government races to build container citiesThe death toll in Turkey from last month’s major earthquakes has risen to 48,448, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as authorities rush ... Middle East
-
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes southern PhilippinesA 6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and ... World News
-
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New ZealandAn earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The quake ... World News
-
Earthquakes caused $5.1 bln in damage in Syria, World Bank estimatesThe deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last month caused about $5.1 billion in direct physical damage in Syria, the World Bank said on ... Middle East
Advertisement