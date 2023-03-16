Theme
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada: EMSC

Reuters
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Alberta, Canada on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 kms (1.24 miles, the EMSC said.

