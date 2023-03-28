Russian air defenses intercept smart bomb fired by Ukraine: Ministry
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday its air defense forces intercepted a GLSDB guided missile fired by Ukrainian forces in the last 24 hours.
Russian news agencies reported it was the first time the defence ministry said it had intercepted a Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) - dubbed a “smart bomb” - since they were sent to Ukraine by the United States earlier this year.
