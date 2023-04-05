Russia says will not comment on Trump indictment

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it did not want to comment on the indictment of former US President Donald Trump, accused of making payments to cover up embarrassing deals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“We will not comment on this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after being asked a question by reporters.

“We do not believe we have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and the United States is not entitled to interfere in our internal affairs,” he said.

Trump had expressed admiration for Russian longtime leader Vladimir Putin and had been accused of trying to create a rapprochement with Moscow during his presidency.

He has recently repeated that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine would not have taken place if he was still in power.

US intelligence services had accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 US elections, including with the use of social media, to support Trump’s campaign.

Russia has denied the allegations.

