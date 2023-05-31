Biden administration pledges additional $300 mln in weapons for Ukraine

The US announced a $300 million drawdown of weapons from its own stockpiles for Ukraine on Wednesday, including more ammunition for Patriot air defense systems and AIM-7 missiles.

This is the 39th drawdown of equipment from the Pentagon’s inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

“It includes key capabilities to support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure amid Russia’s continuing air strikes killing civilians across Ukraine,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The latest pledge also includes artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition “to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory.”

The full capabilities in this package include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

AIM-7 missiles for air defense;

Avenger air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

105mm tank ammunition;

Precision aerial munitions;

Zuni aircraft rockets;

Munitions for Unmanned Aerial Systems;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Over 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Mine clearing equipment and systems;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Night vision devices;

Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment

