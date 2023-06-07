Putin says Kakhovka dam attack a ‘barbaric act’ that led to large-scale catastrophe

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine, a “barbaric act,” in his first public reaction to the situation.



Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was “a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe,” the Kremlin said in a statement.



