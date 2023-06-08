Kherson governor says 68 pct of region submerged in water under Russian control

Around 600 sq km of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region is under water, 68 percent of which are located on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the average water level as of Thursday morning was 5.61 meters.

Over 14,000 houses were flooded after the Kakhovka dam burst, Russian news agency TASS cited security services as saying.

Developing...

