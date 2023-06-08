Kherson governor says 68 pct of region submerged in water under Russian control
Around 600 sq km of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region is under water, 68 percent of which are located on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, the regional governor said on Thursday.
Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the average water level as of Thursday morning was 5.61 meters.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Over 14,000 houses were flooded after the Kakhovka dam burst, Russian news agency TASS cited security services as saying.
Developing...
Read more:
US intelligence indicates Russia being responsible for Ukraine dam attack: Report
World Bank to conduct rapid assessment of damages after destruction of Ukraine dam
-
World Bank to conduct rapid assessment of damages after destruction of Ukraine damThe World Bank will support Ukraine by conducting a rapid assessment of damages and needs after the destruction of a huge hydroelectric dam on front ... World News
-
Moscow-backed official says Russian army gains advantage from Ukraine dam breachA top Moscow-backed official in part of Ukraine controlled by Russia has said that the collapse of the giant Kakhovka Dam has handed the Russian ... World News
-
US intelligence indicates Russia being responsible for Ukraine dam attack: ReportUS intelligence is “leaning towards” Russia being the culprit behind the attack on the major Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which Kyiv and Moscow ... World News