A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets
A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kherson governor says 68 pct of region submerged in water under Russian control

Reuters, Kyiv 
Around 600 sq km of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region is under water, 68 percent of which are located on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the average water level as of Thursday morning was 5.61 meters.

Over 14,000 houses were flooded after the Kakhovka dam burst, Russian news agency TASS cited security services as saying.

Developing...

US intelligence indicates Russia being responsible for Ukraine dam attack: Report

World Bank to conduct rapid assessment of damages after destruction of Ukraine dam

