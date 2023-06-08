Nine injured in Russian shelling of flood-hit Kherson: Ukraine

Ukraine said Thursday that nine people were injured in Russian shelling in Kherson region as it deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

“As a result of shelling in the Kherson region, where evacuation measures are taking place, nine people were injured,” Ukraine’s interior ministry said, adding there were “no dead.”

It said those wounded were six civilians, one police officer and two employees of the State Emergency Service.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said a doctor and a German volunteer were among the injured.

The regional prosecutor’s office had earlier reported one person killed.

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November, but the city remains within reach of Russian fire.

In a nearby village, “four locals were injured by shelling,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Russia accused Ukraine of killing two people at an evacuation point in a Russian-controlled part of the region.

