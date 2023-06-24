Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian law enforcement officers are deployed outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian law enforcement officers are deployed outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia on Saturday declared an “anti-terrorist operation regime” in Moscow and the Moscow region, after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership and claimed control of a key military headquarters in the south.

“With the aim of preventing possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, an anti-terror operation regime has been introduced,” the country’s national anti-terrorist committee said in a statement quoted by Russian agencies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy adviser describes Wagner actions as ‘counter-terrorist operation’

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size