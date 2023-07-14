Theme
A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of ISIS, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Ten prison guards accused of torturing Tunisian prisoner in Italy

AFP
Ten guards at a prison in north central Italy have been accused of torture by beating a prisoner of Tunisian origin in April, prosecutors said Thursday.

The guards in the city of Reggio Emilia were suspended from work after being charged with torture, wounding a prisoner, and misrepresentation by trying to cover up their acts in subsequent reports, said local prosecutors in a statement.

The police investigation, which focused on 14 suspects, was launched after a complaint by the prisoner, described as a man with Tunisian origins, over the incident inside the prison on April 3.

Prosecutor Gaetano Calogero Paci told a press conference Thursday that the prisoner was forced to lie on the floor, where a pillowcase was put over his head, and he was “hit with kicks and punches to the face and body,” local media reported.

After being put in isolation, the prisoner in his forties broke a sink and used the pieces to cut himself before a doctor intervened, said news reports.

Surveillance footage within the prison helped identify the alleged suspects, according to the reports.

