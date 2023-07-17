Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, built to connnect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov/File Photo
A general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, built to connnect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea November 26, 2018. (Reuters)

Crimean Bridge traffic stopped due to ‘emergency:’ Russian-backed governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to “an emergency” situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aksyonov did not provide any further detail.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Read more:

Russia-held bridge ‘unusable’ after Ukraine strike: Pro-Kremlin official

Russia says Ukraine strikes Chonhar bridge connecting Kherson and Crimea

Russia says key Crimea bridge damaged in blast reopens

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size