Crimean Bridge traffic stopped due to ‘emergency:’ Russian-backed governor
Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to “an emergency” situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday.
Aksyonov did not provide any further detail.
The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
