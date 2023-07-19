Theme
Landing crafts of the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla are pictured on the Don River during the inter-fleet move from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea, on the outskirts of Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia says its Black Sea fleet destroyed stray Ukrainian mine

The Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday its forces destroyed a stray Ukrainian mine drifting in the south-western part of the Black Sea.

It said the mine was detected by Russia’s Black Sea fleet, floating about 180 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the Bosporus Strait.

“On the decision of the ship’s commander, a Ka-27 helicopter was taken into the air, whose crew eliminated the mine with machine-gun fire,” the ministry said.

