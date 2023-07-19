Ukraine says conducted successful operation in Crimea as a fire prompts evacuations

Ukraine said Wednesday its forces had carried out a successful operation in the Russian-annexed Crimea Peninsula after authorities there said a fire at a military facility prompted mass civilian evacuations.



“A successful operation was conducted on occupied Crimea. The enemy conceals the extent of the damage and the number of losses in manpower,” Kylylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said in a statement.



