FILE - Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, Aug. 9, 2022. More massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people, the second time in recent days that the Ukraine war’s focus has turned to the contested peninsula. (UGC via AP, File)
Ukraine says conducted successful operation in Crimea as a fire prompts evacuations

AFP
Ukraine said Wednesday its forces had carried out a successful operation in the Russian-annexed Crimea Peninsula after authorities there said a fire at a military facility prompted mass civilian evacuations.

“A successful operation was conducted on occupied Crimea. The enemy conceals the extent of the damage and the number of losses in manpower,” Kylylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said in a statement.

