Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A woman walks with a dog next to a building in the historical city center, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on January 25, 2023. (Reuters)
A woman walks with a dog next to a building in the historical city center, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on January 25, 2023. (Reuters)

Ukraine’s air defense systems engaged in repelling Russia’s attack on Odesa: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Air defense systems were engaged in the early hours of Wednesday in repelling a Russian air attack for a second night in a row in the Ukrainian southern port of Odesa, the region’s governor said.

“Do not approach the windows, do not shoot or show the work of air defense forces,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app.

All of the eastern part of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, starting soon after midnight on Wednesday.

Developing

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size