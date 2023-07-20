Theme
Protesters climb a fence as they gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Sweden says storming of embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad is ‘totally unacceptable’

Reuters
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on Thursday said the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad earlier on Thursday was “totally unacceptable.”

“It is clear that the Iraqi authorities have seriously failed in their responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and personnel,” Billstrom said in a statement.

