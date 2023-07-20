Sweden says storming of embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad is ‘totally unacceptable’
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on Thursday said the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad earlier on Thursday was “totally unacceptable.”
“It is clear that the Iraqi authorities have seriously failed in their responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and personnel,” Billstrom said in a statement.
