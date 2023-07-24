Protesters burn Quran outside Iraq embassy in Iraq

Theme
A protester holds up a Quran as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building as protesters gather near the embassy in Baghdad hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters, Copenhagen 
A small group of protesters in Denmark on Monday set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The group that calls itself “Danish Patriots” also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

