Protesters burn Quran outside Iraq embassy in Iraq

A small group of protesters in Denmark on Monday set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The group that calls itself “Danish Patriots” also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

Developing...

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns instances of repeated transgression against Islam

Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Quran burning in Copenhagen

Danish aid group office attacked in Iraq over alleged Quran burning in Copenhagen