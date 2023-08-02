Niger junta delegation arrives in Mali’s Bamako

General Salifou Mody, one of the officers who seized power in Niger last week, arrived on Wednesday in neighboring Mali, whose junta has supported the coup leaders in the face of international pressure, sources said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Mody, a former army chief of staff who had been fired in April, arrived in the capital Bamako at the head of a delegation, a senior Nigerien official and a Malian security official told AFP.



Read more:

No decision to evacuate US citizens from Niger, John Kirby says

Advertisement

First plane carrying French citizens evacuated from Niger lands in France

Niger reopens borders with several neighbors a week after coup