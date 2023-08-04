Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk

Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Friday morning.

Videos posted in a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the move-ment of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.

The emergencies department of the city of Novorossiysk, whose port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea, could not be reached for comment.

Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.



Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.

