Former Niger president calls for international action to restore constitutional order

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a coup last week, said in an opinion piece published Thursday in the Washington Post that he is a hostage and he called on the US and the entire international community to restore constitutional order.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Bazoum warned that if the coup succeeds, “it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world.”

Read more:

US State Department engages with Americans in Niger amid military coup concerns

Niger coup leaders blame insecurity but data points to a different cause

US backs restoration of Niger’s democratic government, Blinken tells Bazoum