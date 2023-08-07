Ukraine has its eyes on German TAURUS missiles to use against Russia

Ukraine hopes to receive TAURUS missiles from international partners which will allow the defense forces to destroy Russian targets more effectively, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday.

“We really need such [long-range] missiles, and you see their results all the time in burning Russian depots, destroyed crossings, bridges, etc. These are high-precision, long-range weapons that leave no chance for the enemy, that brings our victory closer. I would like to see German missiles next to Storm Shadow and SCALP,” said Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Now the discussion about TAURUS cruise missiles is already ongoing. We do not yet know what decision the German government will make, but we hope it will be in favor of Ukraine” he added, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Ihnat emphasized how the German missile has more powerful characteristics which will make strikes at greater distances possible.

“We are interested in range, accuracy, power. Everything is tested in practice. The range of missiles or aerial bombs depends on the carriers on which they are located and on the height to which these carriers raise them. Therefore, everything is conditional there. And to increase the range, you need a flight height.”

The German Taurus missile is a highly capable air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) developed by Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab Bofors Dynamics. It is designed to engage high-value, hardened, and well-protected targets with pinpoint accuracy. The Taurus missile has a range of over 500 kilometers, allowing aircraft to launch it from stand-off distances, thereby reducing the risk of exposure to enemy defenses.

One of its key features is its stealthy profile, which includes a low radar cross-section and infrared signature reduction, enabling it to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defense systems. The Taurus is equipped with a highly accurate dual-mode guidance system, combining inertial navigation and GPS, which is further complemented by an imaging infrared seeker for terminal guidance.

This combination ensures a high probability of hitting the target even in adverse weather conditions. The Taurus missile has been integrated into various aircraft of the German Air Force and the Spanish Air Force, enhancing their precision strike capabilities and providing a significant deterrent against potential adversaries.

