Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer 2C22 Bohdana toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in undisclosed location in Eastern Ukraine, Ukraine July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer 2C22 Bohdana toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in undisclosed location in Eastern Ukraine, Ukraine July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says destroyed Ukrainian М777 howitzer, sunk 4 boats in Kherson region

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Russian forces in the Kherson Region have destroyed a Ukrainian М777 howitzer with ammunition and sunk four boats carrying 20 Ukrainian troops, a pro-Russian representative of the region’s emergency situations services said on Tuesday.

“As a result of fire damage inflicted by units of the battlegroup Dnieper in the Kherson area, 4 boats and 20 Ukrainian militants and a М777 howitzer with ammunition were destroyed. The losses were as follows: 4 Ukrainian militants were killed, 3 suffered wounds of various severity,” the official said according to state news agency TASS.

Additionally, in the same area Russians destroyed a base of a Ukrainian military unit, and 15 troops were killed, while 9 suffered wounds of various severity. Five automotive vehicles were knocked out of operation.

The official added that a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition, 5 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 soldiers were wounded in the island area. A position of a Ukrainian unit was destroyed in the Kakhovka area, with 7 servicemen killed and four suffering wounds of various severity.

Separately, the Russian Ministry of Defense said its armed forces delivered a concentrated strike at night on key enterprises of the military industry of the Kyiv regime.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: “Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a concentrated strike with long-range air and sea-based high-precision weapons against key enterprises of the military industry of the Kyiv regime.”

He added that the goal of the strike was achieved: “All designated facilities have been hit. The military-industrial complex of Ukraine has suffered significant damage.”

