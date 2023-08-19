Theme
Members of the public visit a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River and the city of Kyiv on July 25, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says ‘eliminated’ some 150 Ukrainian soldiers trying to cross Dnipro River

The Russian army on Saturday said it had “eliminated” some 150 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to cross the Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory a day after Moscow admitted “sabotage” groups were operating around the river.

“Russian military personnel eliminated an enemy detachment of about 150 people who were trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River,” Moscow’s forces said.

