Russia says ‘eliminated’ some 150 Ukrainian soldiers trying to cross Dnipro River

The Russian army on Saturday said it had “eliminated” some 150 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to cross the Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory a day after Moscow admitted “sabotage” groups were operating around the river.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Russian military personnel eliminated an enemy detachment of about 150 people who were trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River,” Moscow’s forces said.



Read more:

Zelenskyy says Russia’s strike on Chernihiv hit university, theater

Advertisement