Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack in border region of Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone strike Wednesday killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the governor said.



“Three civilians have been killed,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a social media post. “The Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone when people were on the street.”



