A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces’ shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack in border region of Belgorod

AFP
A Ukrainian drone strike Wednesday killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the governor said.

“Three civilians have been killed,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a social media post. “The Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone when people were on the street.”

Russia says it thwarted another Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Three dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Authorities

Ukraine war has not bogged down into a stalemate: US official

