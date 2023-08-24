Theme
A view shows marine station building destroyed during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Doubts loom over Ukraine’s territorial recovery: EU military leadership’s assessment

The European Union’s military leadership has expressed doubts that Ukraine will regain any territory lost in the war with Russia, according to German newspaper Die Welt.

“It remains questionable whether Ukraine’s full sovereignty can be restored with the resources available,” said Robert Brieger, chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), the highest military body in the EU which is composed of the 27 member states.

Regarding the Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which has been ongoing since June, Brieger said he would be “cautious to expect a breakthrough of the Ukrainian forces through the Russian defence lines.”

