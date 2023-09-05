Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces’ shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

One killed by shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region near Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One person was killed and one wounded as result of shelling by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday in Russia’s Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Belgorod has come under frequent cross-border fire in the course of the 18-month war. Ukraine typically does not comment on attacks inside Russia.

Read more:

Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine’s counteroffensive is completely unsuccessful

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size