Russian forces destroyed Turkish-made T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in Ukraine, the defense ministry reported on Tuesday.

“During the past 24 hours, in the [Kupyansk direction] a T-122 Sakarya MLRS combat vehicle made in Turkey was destroyed,” the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that the T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) represents Turkey's adaptation of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system. This combat vehicle is equipped with a satellite navigation system, enabling it to launch extended-range rockets reaching distances of up to 40 km.

In November 2022, Turkey dispatched to Ukraine a battery of this MLRS, equipped with four launcher packs.

The defense ministry said: “Over the past 24 hours, up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, three vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed in this [Kupyansk direction], a French-made TRF1 and D-20 howitzers, self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika, and a T-122 Sakarya MLRS combat vehicle made in Turkey were [also] destroyed in this direction.”

It added that during the past day, Ukraine lost more than 255 servicemen in the Donetsk direction. “The enemy lost over 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount [in the Donetsk direction].”

Additionally, the ministry stated that in the Kherson direction, up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel and five vehicles were destroyed. “During the counter-battery fight, the US-made M777 artillery system, as well as the Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were hit.”

Moscow claimed in May that the Ukrainian military shelled the city of Yasinovataya in the Russian-occupied Donetsk using the Turkish multiple launch rocket system, T-122 Sakarya. A Russian-installed mission of the Donetsk reported at the time: “Fragments of TR-122 extended-range rockets (up to 40 km) from the T-122 Sakarya MLRS, supplied by Turkey, were found at the impact site.”

